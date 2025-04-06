What Happened To The Flora Smart Plant Monitor From Shark Tank Season 15?

The 14th episode of the 15th season of "Shark Tank" premiered on ABC on February 16, 2024, to an audience of 3.2 million people according to Nielsen Media Research's viewership ratings. The third of four pitches heard in the episode was for Flora, a sophisticated houseplant monitoring device. The $49 MSRP gadget can instantly deliver details about a plant's moisture levels, temperature, and need for sunlight, and though some of the Sharks expressed concerns that plant lovers would need to buy multiple sensors, the founder assured them that one pod is intended to be moved around to check all of your houseplants. Most of the Sharks didn't feel that the product was a great fit for them, but one made an offer, which was countered with a deal that included a royalty component and advisory shares, and the segment closed with them shaking on said deal.

Advertisement

We don't know yet if the official deal closed after the post-filming due diligence period, although Flora's founder boasted that his product definitely got hit by the "'Shark Tank' effect," with sales increasing 500% month over month after the episode aired. However, beyond the immediate aftermath of the episode, details start to get a bit murky. That's because, though the Flora mobile app is still being updated, the Flora website — its primary sales channel — and its social media accounts have been broken and/or dormant for months as of this writing. Let's try to track Flora's journey in a bit more detail.