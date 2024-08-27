4 Smart Indoor Sensors For Monitoring Your Home's Air Quality (And Why You May Want One)

Obviously, you need air to live, but how often do you spare a thought for the quality of the air you're breathing? In theory, such a thing shouldn't be necessary –- air is air, right? If you're sitting here and breathing, then that means that there's air and it's probably fine. While that is technically correct in broad strokes, you can't actually know the quality of the air you're breathing on your own, even if you're breathing it. For all you know, the air in your home is actually sub-optimal, and you've merely gotten used to it.

Advertisement

If you're looking to perk up the quality of the air in your home, that's a job for an air purifier, but how are you supposed to know whether an air purifier is actually effective? That's when you need to bust out a different device: the indoor air quality sensor. With the help of an indoor air quality sensor, you can get all kinds of useful information about your living conditions and, if necessary, take steps to improve them. A little more information might just make the difference between clean breathing and constant sniffling and coughing.