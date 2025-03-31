What Happened To The Poplight From Shark Tank Season 15?

Wife/wife duo Caroline and Rose Matthes entered the tank seeking a $150,000 investment for eight percent equity in PopLight, their battery-powered stick-on lighting company. Equipped with a built-in level for easy, perfect-the-first-time installation, as well as a dimmer switch, it can be charged — or outright powered, if you don't mind the appearance of the cable — via USB Type-C. PopLight also has its own mobile app, which allows for selection of three color warmths, setting a sleep timer, dimming remotely, or controlling multiple PopLights.

The PopLights showcased in the segment were the initial tooling prototypes of the product, as it hadn't hit the market; the plan was to retail them at $95 each for a significant margin over the $30 landed wholesale cost. After prompting by Barbara Corcoran, we got the battery specs: About four hours to charge with a runtime of five to nine hours, depending on the brightness.

Kevin O'Leary agreed to meet Caroline and Rose at their ask with a caveat: A $2 royalty until he makes $500,000 back, then $1 in perpetuity. Barbara Corcoran offered $150,000 for no equity but a $20 royalty instead, while Robert Herjavec pulled out because he felt he'd take Kevin's offer in their shoes. Lori Greiner and Mark Cuban then pulled out because they weren't entirely sold. A counter to Barbara at a $12 royalty was countered back by splitting the $150,000 into cash and credit, so the Matthes' went with Kevin's original offer.

