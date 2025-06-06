How Automakers Have Borrowed Joinery From Traditional Japanese Woodworking

The cool thing about construction and engineering is that different spheres aren't always as isolated as you may expect. Some manner of construction technique originally conceived for houses, for example, could end up finding its way into the construction of cars — whether for aesthetic or practical purposes. These kinds of design fusions can lead to fascinating, novel concepts that you may not have ever thought of previously.

Case in point with architectural joinery: Joinery is a technique often used in woodworking, wherein wooden components are specially-shaped to interlock with one another and form a sturdy constitution, all without using any kind of additional fasteners. You can see examples of woodworking joinery all over the world, but the joinery used in Japanese woodworking is particularly interesting for both the near absence of metal components, and the remarkable sturdiness of the final structure.

Several Japanese automotive brands like Nissan and Toyota have taken notes from its national roots over the years in the creation of various concept cars. These inspirations have resulted in one-of-a-kind vehicles with a traditional architectural touch, utilizing wood in more artistic ways than the simple wood panel vehicles you may be familiar with.

