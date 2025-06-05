This Honda Supercar Now Serves In The Japanese Police Force, So Don't Try To Outrun It

Mie Prefecture is home to Suzuka Circuit, an FIA Grade 1 racing circuit that is among the most popular motorsports venues in Japan. It sees regular use in several racing series, such as Super GT and Super Taikyu. In April 2025, it hosted a different sort of event: the unveiling ceremony for a rather unique police interceptor, adorned in a Mie Prefectural Police livery. Sporting the chrysanthemum crest, which legally distinguishes it as a police vehicle, is a modern Honda NSX — Honda's most powerful factory-production car. Not exactly something you'd want to see in your rear-view mirror if you happen to be speeding down the expressway.

This NSX is among the most powerful police vehicles in the world, and certainly more potent than the usual Toyota Crown seen patrolling city streets. Reportedly, the NSX boasts a grand total of 573 horsepower, though who knows if there's been any work done to it before or since entering service. The car came courtesy of Toshiya Kobayashi, a real estate mogul and car enthusiast residing in Kusatsu City of Shiga Prefecture, who donated the vehicle worth an estimated 25 million yen (around $175,000 USD) including modifications.

There's no word from the Mie Prefectural Police as to whether or not the NSX has since been modified, or had engine modifications prior to their acquisition. But with that much power sent to all four wheels, it's certainly more than adequate if it ever sees patrol duty. Let's talk about the car itself, as well as the role of these exotic police vehicles on Japanese streets.

