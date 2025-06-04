This Super SUV Has The Largest Brake Rotors In The World — Here's How Quickly It Can Stop

The Lamborghini Urus is one of the fastest production SUVs on the market today. One of its latest iterations — the Urus Performante — can hit 60 mph (97 kph) in 3.0 seconds, and blast past the quarter-mile marker in 11.3 seconds at 121 mph (195 kph). The SUV will continue accelerating under a heavy throttle foot until it maxes out at 190 mph (306 kph) top speed.

However, performance vehicles are not just about eyeball-sucking acceleration or mind-numbing speeds. Just as important is how quickly they can scrub off all that momentum. For that task, the Lamborghini Urus comes well-equipped: The super-SUV from Italy boasts the largest brakes ever fitted on a production vehicle.

Just dance/Shutterstock

At the front, the massive carbon-ceramic brake rotors have a 440mm diameter and 40mm thickness, with a 10-piston brake caliper setup. The rear discs are slightly smaller, with a 370mm diameter and 30mm thickness. The brakes sit within 21-inch wheels, and are custom-built by Lamborghini. For comparison, the 2025 Aston Martin DBX has 420 mm diameter brake discs up front, and 390 mm discs at the rear. The Ferrari Purosangue utilizes 398 mm ceramic brake rotors at the front, and 380 mm rotors at the rear.

Armed with such formidable stopping power, the 5,314-lb (2,410 kg) Urus can go from 62 mph (100 kph) to a dead-stop in only 33.7 meters. The hardcore Urus Performante variant is even more impressive, trimming that stopping distance to 32.9 meters. To help put this into perspective, the Huracan Sterrato, Lamborghini's off-road supercar, needs 39 meters to achieve the same feat.