What Is A Shaft Drive Motorcycle And Why Aren't They More Popular?

A chain is the most common form of drive on two wheels — not only motorcycles, but bicycles, too. This is not the only way to transmit power to the wheel, though. Some bikes use a shaft in the same way as a car, connecting the gearbox to a differential, which drives the wheel. A shaft drive is quieter, and needs less maintenance than a chain — but despite these advantages, shaft drives are not often seen on motorcycles due to their higher cost, higher weight, and lower efficiency.

Shaft-driven motorcycles have been around since 1901, finding commercial success with the launch of the underappreciated classic BMW R32 in 1923. The innovative flat-twin boxer engine and shaft drive on the early BMW motorcycles has since become inseparable from the brand, and set the template for virtually all BMW bikes that followed. Even today, a shaft driveline is commonly associated with European manufacturers like BMW and Moto Guzzi – or even Triumph in the U.K., with models like the Triumph Tiger 1200.

A third option is to use a belt drive, which has a toothed belt and pulley in place of a chain and sprocket. While smooth and quiet in operation, a belt drivetrain is more expensive than a chain drive, which has many advantages over a shaft or belt. The chain drive is the most efficient of the three, getting more power to the wheels at a lower cost, and with lighter weight. But it, too, has its disadvantages.

