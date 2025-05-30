Can You Charge An iPhone With An Apple Watch Charger? Here's Why It Won't Work

Charging your iPhone is something that you probably do every day, so you likely have a setup that works at home, at the office, and on the go. But what if you ever forget your charger? Thankfully, you still have a few options. You can use a power bank, borrow a phone that supports reverse charging, or even use your MacBook's charger to juice up your iPhone's battery. Most iPhones support wireless charging, so if there's a Qi-certified pad around, you can also use that. But what if all you have is an Apple Watch charger?

If you've ever tried sticking your Apple Watch charger to your iPhone, you've probably noticed it doesn't do anything. That's because they use different wireless charging standards. This means you either have to carry separate charging cables for your iPhone and the Apple Watch, or grab one of those 3-in-1 iPhone charging stations that let you power up both devices at once.