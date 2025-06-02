Is The Mack Pioneer Just A Rebadged Volvo VNL?

Last month, Mack Trucks pulled the wraps off its first long-haul highway model in nearly a decade, the all-new Mack Pioneer. The big rig has been touted as a major step forward for the brand, blending a modern aerodynamic silhouette with a deep emphasis on driver comfort, efficiency, and cutting-edge technology.

Advertisement

Built for the open road, the Pioneer is offered in day cab as well as multiple sleeper configurations. This includes a 76" high-roof option with Mack's unique FlexSuite for rotating bunks and a convertible dinette. Inside, drivers get access to an exclusive seat system with heating, cooling, and even massage functions, plus a redesigned flat-bottom steering wheel and column-mounted mDrive transmission stalk. It's driver-first all the way.

Underneath, Mack touts up to 11% better fuel efficiency than the current Anthem models, thanks to improved aerodynamics and a refined powertrain. You also get features like adaptive cruise with predictive tech and the Mack Integrated Parking Cooler (a battery-powered sleeper A/C system). But under all this, some are asking how different it really is from the Volvo VNL. After all, the two trucks may look rather similar at first glance.

Advertisement