The Reason Why The World-Renowned Lusitania Sank So Fast During World War 1

The Lusitania and the RMS Titanic are two of the most majestic vessels the British have ever produced. Both tragically sank, causing enormous loss of life. What's particularly notable about the two awful events, though, is how long the vessels took to sink after becoming stricken. For Titanic, it was a harrowing 160 minutes after the collision that the ship finally slipped away, which is a stark contrast with Lusitania, which sank in a mere 18 minutes. It disappeared so quickly, in part, because of the unique circumstances of the disaster.

RMS Lusitania, infamously, was intentionally sunk by hostile action. U-20, one of the dreaded German U-boats, struck it with a torpedo in May of 1915, unknowingly becoming one of the most historically significant military subs of all time in the process. This great blast, naturally, was a primary factor in the disaster. The National Archives quotes Walther Schwieger, commander of the U-20, as later writing, "Clear bow shot at 700 [meters] . . . Shot struck starboard side close behind the bridge. An extraordinarily heavy detonation followed ... A second explosion must have followed that of the torpedo (boiler or coal or powder?)." Schwieger went on to note that, following this second blast, the ship roiled and "quickly listed sharply to starboard, sinking deeper by the head at the same time."

The initial torpedo strike struck a structural vulnerable point on the ship, and Merseyside Maritime Museum curator Ian Murphy is quoted by the Express as noting that a strike at such a point could be enough in and of itself to sink the ship. However, it also appeared to have the secondary effect of causing another blast, as Schwieger noted, which potentially increased the damage sustained by the ship and so left it more vulnerable.