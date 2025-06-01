Does Toyota Make Commercial And Heavy Duty Trucks?

Toyota is the largest automotive company by sales volume in the world, a title not earned or retained easily. While they're most well-known for their passenger cars like the Corolla, Land Cruiser, and Camry, they also produce a number of other products and services for more specialized work outside of the passenger automotive industry. For instance, there's Toyota Financial Services, Toyota Housing, Toyota Marine, and commercial products from Toyota Industries including everything from forklifts to textile machinery — appropriate, considering Toyota actually began as a textile manufacturer.

Alongside these, Toyota also owns Hino, a subsidiary dedicated to producing heavy-duty commercial vehicles like trucks and buses, and Toyota is currently expanding its program developing hydrogen fuel-cells for use in Class 8 semi-trucks. Lastly, Toyota owns a 30% stake in Aichi Steel, manufacturing various steel and metal components for industrial and commercial use, especially within the automotive industry.

Toyota's history producing commercial trucks dates back to the 1930s, producing trucks like the FC due to rising demand for heavy-duty vehicles in Japan. This time period was characterized by rapid development and expansion following the devastation sustained during World War II, labeled as "The Japanese Miracle."

Many commercial vehicles of virtually all sizes ranging from kei trucks to heavy-duty haulers found purpose throughout this era, including a number of Toyota and Hino innovations such as early full-size buses and semi-trucks. Toyota has, of course, expanded dramatically since these early days, but they maintain solid links to their commercial heritage and continue producing and developing various equipment, from Class 8 haulers to the $13,000 Hilux Champ pickup. Let's take a look at their various products and services.