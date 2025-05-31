What Does SC Stand For On The Discontinued Lexus Model?

When the first-generation Lexus Sports Coupe debuted in the U.S. in June 1991 as a 1992 model, it brought the crowning jewel of its legendary LS 400 brethren, the bulletproof 1UZ-FE 4.0-liter V8 engine. Lexus introduced the SC 300 in mid-1992, which came with a naturally-aspirated 2JZ engine and an available manual gearbox derived from the Supra Mk4, undoubtedly one of the most iconic JDM cars to leave the land of the rising sun.

It would have been awesome if the SC 300 came with the 2JZ-GTE turbocharged version of its inline-six engine, but it was more about cruising in luxury than zipping from zero to 60 mph at the next set of stoplights. More importantly, the first-gen Lexus Sports Coupe had a well-rounded and genuinely sportier coupe shape with a longer nose, a proper four-seat cabin. Lexus would upgrade the engines with variable valve timing in later models to improve the horsepower and torque figures.

The first-gen Lexus SC had an impressive nine-year production run with only minor visual changes. Toyota and Lexus produced about 49,500 units of the SC 400 from 1992 to 2000, while the brands sold 33,000 units of the SC 300 in the same period, which makes it rarer than its V8-powered counterpart. That and the fact that it looks way cooler than the second generation SC is why the first-gen Lexus Sports Coupe deserves more love, at least whenever somebody says the words Lexus SC.

