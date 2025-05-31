What Are The Big White Balls On Top Of Cruise Ships For?

Amid the myriad of things to do and the antics of thousands of passengers, you might never have spared a thought for the radome of a cruise ship. But you've probably seen them elsewhere. The unique functionality of a radome means that it's very well suited to other vehicles that travel in challenging environments, such as aircraft.

The goal is to place them in locations that will keep them protected while maximizing the effectiveness of the radar equipment contained within them. For this reason, the radomes of aircraft will typically be placed in an area already notable for its distinctive shape: the nose. It's a functional feature, influencing the drag and reducing its negative effect, and it's also a handy little odd-shaped place for a radome to fit. This helps to explain why old airplanes had black noses. They're not always found here, though: According to the U.S. Naval Institute, the Douglas Skyraider "had a grotesque configuration with the APS-20 fitted in a large belly radome," which led to the aircraft's nickname, "Guppy."

Naturally, there are also harsh conditions here on terra firma, where radomes can be deployed. Some of the sophisticated radar equipment used in the Arctic, for instance, needs protection too, which is why facilities like the Svalbard Satellite Station's use radomes. In 2019, the station's director, Ole Petter Storstad, told the European Space Agency (ESA) that they had "about 80 tracking antennas" and "the perfect location for tracking polar-orbiting spacecraft." The antennas that monitor the satellites are, as expected, safely ensconced within radomes. There are also other facilities, big and small, all around the world, such as the one pictured above, that use radomes.