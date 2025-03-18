Why Do People Hide Rubber Ducks On Cruise Ships?
Rubber ducks are cute, whimsical little characters, whether made as toys for children or as more elaborate models for adult collectors. It's a timeless concept that has been adapted in all sorts of ways, and you don't have to have put as much thought into the concept as Arthur Weasley in the "Harry Potter" series to appreciate its appeal.
However, cruise vacation veterans will have probably noticed, and maybe partook in, a specific quirk of rubber duck ownership: Secreting them in surprising places around the ship. Naturally, it's a setting that lends itself very well to the practice, as there are almost infinite hiding places for small objects on cruise ships, many of which are larger than aircraft carriers. But that doesn't answer the crucial question: Why do people do it? After all, happening upon something unexpected, hidden in a shadowy corner, isn't always a good sign if the history of horror movies is anything to go by. Luckily, though, there's no ill intent in this. It's all about bringing holidaymakers together in a shared, delightfully silly pursuit. Similar to the trend that sees jeep drivers decorate their dashes with rubber ducks.
It's just a bit of fun and the kind of thing that can catch on among larger, diverse groups of those who share a passion. That's what these vacations can ultimately be all about, but despite its seemingly innocuous nature, the duck-hiding action also seems to have gotten out of hand in some cases. As it became more popular, the game became discouraged or even forbidden.
The birth of the 'cruise ducks' legend
There's a social element to cruising that's a huge benefit of these vacations for some. If you're a people watcher and a natural mingler, it's hard to think of an environment better suited for you. From the restaurants to the pools and the smoking areas, you'll be surrounded by different people at every turn on some of the biggest ships in the world, and if you're extroverted enough, some of them might become lifelong friends before your vacation is over–just the kind of all-ages, communal environment where a new game can catch on. For one parent and daughter duo, it seems, that game was hiding rubber ducks for fellow passengers to find.
Ashley Davis writes on Cruising Ducks that eleven-year-old Abby Davis asked for some ducks to take on a week's vacation. "We got 50 ducks for a 7 day trip," Ashley wrote. "We did 7 ducks a day, and we found people of all ages finding the ducks and having a good time looking for them." The idea clearly struck a chord with those on board and has certainly done so around the world as well. The Cruising Ducks Facebook group, for instance, has almost 82,500 members at the time of writing and declares itself to be "just a fun-loving bunch of Quacky Cruisers that found a cute and entertaining way to have a blast on cruises and to brighten others' days." Those who are truly quackers about the pastime might prepare lots of ducks in advance, add identifying labels to name them, display the date they were hidden, and so on.
The popularity of and the issues with the trend
It's always nice to see 'classic' toys thrive in an increasingly tech-obsessed age. Yo-yos come around again (pun intended) every so often, and the likes of wooden blocks and cuddly teddies aren't going anywhere anytime soon. It's certainly quite amusing, though, that with the lavish, expensive shows that many cruise lines put on for their guests and the top-drawer guest stars they attract, something as simple as a game of hide the rubber duck seems to be a favorite activity of many.
The appeal is easy to see. These ships travel all over the world, and if ducks are found and re-hidden in repeated cycles, it's fun to imagine all the different places they'll visit. It's also an activity that just about everyone can enjoy.
Unfortunately, Disney Cruise Line, which you'd expect to be all about the family-friendly fun, disapproves. Responding to the question "Can we hide rubber cruise ducks on the Wish?" in February 2024, a PlanDisney panelist stated, "Disney Cruise Line's policy is that Guests cannot hide things, such as rubber ducks, in staterooms or public areas ... hunting for ducks has gained in popularity among cruisers, but the small ducks are a safety hazard for younger Guests and have environmental impacts." It's certainly true that anything encouraging the collection of large quantities of these quacking critters is sure to be wasteful, not to mention the risks should children (and let's face it, often adults too) go climbing or reaching somewhere they shouldn't in an attempt to reach a dangerous duck.