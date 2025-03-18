Why Do People Hide Rubber Ducks On Cruise Ships?

Rubber ducks are cute, whimsical little characters, whether made as toys for children or as more elaborate models for adult collectors. It's a timeless concept that has been adapted in all sorts of ways, and you don't have to have put as much thought into the concept as Arthur Weasley in the "Harry Potter" series to appreciate its appeal.

Advertisement

However, cruise vacation veterans will have probably noticed, and maybe partook in, a specific quirk of rubber duck ownership: Secreting them in surprising places around the ship. Naturally, it's a setting that lends itself very well to the practice, as there are almost infinite hiding places for small objects on cruise ships, many of which are larger than aircraft carriers. But that doesn't answer the crucial question: Why do people do it? After all, happening upon something unexpected, hidden in a shadowy corner, isn't always a good sign if the history of horror movies is anything to go by. Luckily, though, there's no ill intent in this. It's all about bringing holidaymakers together in a shared, delightfully silly pursuit. Similar to the trend that sees jeep drivers decorate their dashes with rubber ducks.

Advertisement

It's just a bit of fun and the kind of thing that can catch on among larger, diverse groups of those who share a passion. That's what these vacations can ultimately be all about, but despite its seemingly innocuous nature, the duck-hiding action also seems to have gotten out of hand in some cases. As it became more popular, the game became discouraged or even forbidden.