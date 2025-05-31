Do Commercial Planes Ever Refuel In The Sky?

Commercial aircraft, in lots of ways, are the typically slower and more practical relatives of military aircraft. The U.S. Air Force's fighter jets, for instance, are often armed with an array of missiles that you certainly won't find on your average Boeing 747. The fact is, they're very different vehicles designed for very different purposes.

You might have witnessed the incredible ritual of military aircraft refueling while in flight. Important aircraft such as the Boeing KC-46 Pegasus tanker are the key to making this happen, and it's far from a flashy party trick: A military plane's role can take it all over the world. The difference is that the former may be needed to stay in the air for much longer periods at a time on particular missions. In 2024, a KC-46 tanker flew for 45 hours as part of Project Magellan, an exercise to learn more about extreme capabilities of mid-air refueling systems. Colonel Brent Toth explained to Forbes that this was possible "because the 46 can take gas, and we were refueled four times midair."

Refueling in the sky is a dangerous necessity for some of these aircraft, rather than a preference, and commercial planes avoid it for that very reason. The need to keep operational costs as low as possible, and therefore maximize profits, also inevitably plays a part. On top of all of this, there are typically hundreds of civilians aboard a commercial aircraft, and that's more than enough reason for an airline to be utterly risk-averse when it comes to refueling, as well as in all other matters. It's a more realistic option for military aircraft, which is why commercial ones avoid doing it.

