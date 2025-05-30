Giant Centipede Robots Are Being Built For Farms: Here's The Reason

The world's biggest centipede, at potentially over 12 inches long, certainly earns the "giant" in Amazonian giant centipede. This particular species of minibeast has 42 legs, and while all centipede species are different in that regard, one thing they seemingly share in common is that they don't necessarily have the most practical design for a robot to be based on. Or so you might think. In a world that's constantly looking to avoid jobs by automating them, a many-legged centipede robot has been created that seems to have a bright future tending crops for us on farms.

Advertisement

Terrain can be a tricky thing for robots. An enterprising Roomba or Roborock's home cleaning companion, the Saros Z70, for instance, might handle the angles and slight inclines of a home just fine, but farmland, which could be grassy, muddy, stony, wet, or all these things simultaneously, would be rather too much of an ask. Meanwhile, the several sets of sturdy legs boasted by the centipede bots of Ground Control Robotics have a much better chance. The key to these remarkable-looking machines is their versatility in movement, with the Georgia Research Alliance noting that their limbs and segmented bodies allow for omnidirectional movement, and that the robots can even swim in moderately deep water.

Advertisement

Being maneuverable and low to the ground makes these centipedes potentially well suited to a role in a field that Ground Control Robotics dubs "specialty agriculture." It's difficult to get to the roots of certain plants without causing damage, and work by hand in such cases can be slow and impractical. Perhaps these little bug bots' weed-busting talents could be an effective solution to that issue.