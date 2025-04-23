Roborock Brings Next-Generation AI To Home Cleaning With The Saros Z70

For decades, we've imagined a future where our home is maintained by friendly robots that take care of the chores and nuisances that we begrudgingly still must do ourselves. From Rosie the Robot on "The Jetsons" to Iron Man's Jarvis, we've seemingly tried to will these futuristic helpers into existence by creating them in science fiction. While AI technology isn't quite there yet, Roborock brings us a giant step closer to that reality with the Saros Z70, a robot vacuum that can serve as a home helper, companion, assistant, or whatever users need it to be.

The first generation of robot vacuums have certainly been useful around the house, but still often require us to intervene, whether it's to empty their dustbins and maintain them, or step in when they get snagged under a piece of furniture or on some random obstacle. Typically, they also apply a "one-size-fits-all" approach to vacuuming and mopping, often overdoing it in areas that don't really need it or not applying enough effort in especially messy parts of our home.

The Roborock Saros Z70 uses sophisticated AI to apply a truly "hands-off" approach to cleaning our homes. Equipped with SmartPlan 2.0, the Saros Z70 uses AI to better learn how to specifically clean your home and adjust to your lifestyle. It can customize its route, suction power, and water volume based on environmental data and usage history to more efficiently and effectively vacuum and mop each room of your house. The Saros Z70 can even reduce suction power to lower its noise levels during times when you need peace and quiet. You can further personalize the Saros Z70 with custom modes tailored to your specific schedules and cleaning preferences.

The Saros Z70 can even learn to return to its dock and clean its mops after cleaning kitchens and bathrooms to provide more hygienic floors. The state-of-the-art Roborock Multifunctional Dock provides hot water washing to clean the robot's mop and help prevent mildew and unpleasant odors. It can also automatically detach the mop in vacuum-only mode — that way, it's not dragging a damp mop over your carpets. The Saros Z70 can even remove its mop to vacuum carpets first before returning to the dock and reattaching the mop to then wet clean your home. The Multifunctional Dock can also fast charge the Saros Z70 in just 2.5 hours, allowing it to get right back to cleaning when it's needed.