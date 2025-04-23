Roborock Brings Next-Generation AI To Home Cleaning With The Saros Z70
By now, if you haven't used AI to ask an obscure question or generate a fun, quirky image, then you likely know someone who has. While artificial intelligence is only just beginning to become more entwined in our daily lives, Roborock has already been developing ways to use the advanced technology to provide more tangible and useful improvements to our lives by integrating AI into home cleaning. Its new Saros Z70 pairs the innovative OmniGrip mechanical arm with groundbreaking AI to empower the Saros Z70 to clean, organize, and address your needs all on its own.
As the first robotic vacuum with a mechanical arm, the Saros Z70 embodies Roborock's ongoing mission to reimagine and redefine the future of home cleaning. Roborock has equipped the Saros Z70 with several advanced AI features, including multimodal perception, 3D personalized mapping, precision recognition, intelligent adaptation in real-time, multitasking abilities, smart recognition and organization of obstacles, and the ability to continuously learn over time, becoming smarter and more efficient with each and every cleaning session. Here's a more detailed look at these incredible new features, as well as others that make the Saros Z70 the most impressive robot cleaner on the market.
The Roborock Saros Z70 arrives on May 5 and retails for $2,599, but you can order yours today in black or silver at an excellent promotional price of $1,999 (that's 23% off!) through May 18, 2025.
The Roborock Saros S70 is a big step toward fully-autonomous robot home helpers
For decades, we've imagined a future where our home is maintained by friendly robots that take care of the chores and nuisances that we begrudgingly still must do ourselves. From Rosie the Robot on "The Jetsons" to Iron Man's Jarvis, we've seemingly tried to will these futuristic helpers into existence by creating them in science fiction. While AI technology isn't quite there yet, Roborock brings us a giant step closer to that reality with the Saros Z70, a robot vacuum that can serve as a home helper, companion, assistant, or whatever users need it to be.
The first generation of robot vacuums have certainly been useful around the house, but still often require us to intervene, whether it's to empty their dustbins and maintain them, or step in when they get snagged under a piece of furniture or on some random obstacle. Typically, they also apply a "one-size-fits-all" approach to vacuuming and mopping, often overdoing it in areas that don't really need it or not applying enough effort in especially messy parts of our home.
The Roborock Saros Z70 uses sophisticated AI to apply a truly "hands-off" approach to cleaning our homes. Equipped with SmartPlan 2.0, the Saros Z70 uses AI to better learn how to specifically clean your home and adjust to your lifestyle. It can customize its route, suction power, and water volume based on environmental data and usage history to more efficiently and effectively vacuum and mop each room of your house. The Saros Z70 can even reduce suction power to lower its noise levels during times when you need peace and quiet. You can further personalize the Saros Z70 with custom modes tailored to your specific schedules and cleaning preferences.
The Saros Z70 can even learn to return to its dock and clean its mops after cleaning kitchens and bathrooms to provide more hygienic floors. The state-of-the-art Roborock Multifunctional Dock provides hot water washing to clean the robot's mop and help prevent mildew and unpleasant odors. It can also automatically detach the mop in vacuum-only mode — that way, it's not dragging a damp mop over your carpets. The Saros Z70 can even remove its mop to vacuum carpets first before returning to the dock and reattaching the mop to then wet clean your home. The Multifunctional Dock can also fast charge the Saros Z70 in just 2.5 hours, allowing it to get right back to cleaning when it's needed.
A deeper look at the AI that enables the Saros Z70 to be the smartest, most efficient robot cleaner to date
In addition to its agentic AI and innovative OmniGrip robotic arm, the Saros Z70 also comes packed with advanced 3D ToF sensors and multimodal AI that allow unparalleled mapping and navigation of your home. The 3D mapping and Visual Recognition employed by the Saros Z70 is at the same detailed level as facial recognition, allowing the robot to see and measure depth of obstacles and its surrounding environment so that it can better recognize spatial relationships. While some smart cleaners use geometric lines for object detection, the Saros Z70 can perceive more complicated surfaces, allowing for better object detection even in complex home layouts.
Even if you're constantly redesigning your home's interior with new furniture and layouts — or just have kids who constantly leave things on the floor — the Saros Z70 uses Intelligent Adaptation to update its maps in real-time, ensuring smooth navigation and obstacle avoidance. This is just one way the device is continuously evolving and learning how to better clean your home. The Saros Z70 also uses AI for smarter cleaning by learning your habits and household patterns, adjusting suction and mopping for optimal results, as well as employing more personalized mapping of your home.
Collectively, these enhanced AI features — as well as a mechanical arm with incredible obstacle recognition and organization abilities — make the Saros Z70 the intelligence center of your home. By seamlessly switching between cleaning, organizing, and even monitoring and playing with your pets, the robot cleaner offers unparalleled levels of multi-tasking and continuous innovation. This advanced tech is combined with a sleek design so that the Saros Z70 isn't some mechanical eyesore roaming your floors, but a gorgeous, ultramodern appliance that blends in with the aesthetics of your home.
The Saros Z70 isn't just a robot cleaner — it's also a great companion for your pets
Some pet owners have complained in the past that robot cleaners can disturb or scare their furry loved ones. That shouldn't be an issue with the Roborock Saros Z70. In fact, the device can even make for a great companion and allow you to check in on your pets whenever you'd like.
Using Pet and Pet Area Recognition features, the robot will stop its main brush and move around your pet before it gets too close to them. That way, your pet won't be startled or frightened. And whether you're away from home or stuck in bed, you can easily check on your pets with the Saros Z70. Using a camera attached to the robot's mechanical arm, you can set the cleaner to snap photos of your pet. You can also schedule on-demand cruises or manually take over control of the device to chase around and play with your pet using the Video Call & Cruise function. The Saros Z70 can even help you find your animals by roaming around your home and searching for them. Because Roborock prioritizes privacy and security, no video or images of your home are stored.
The Saros Z70 will grow smarter and more efficient with seamless upgrades
Roborock's Saros Z70 isn't a static cleaner stuck in time. It's an innovative, AI-powered device that can essentially learn and grow. Over-the-air updates will allow Roborock to continuously upgrade your cleaner with newer and more advanced technologies as they develop. With these updates, your robot cleaner won't just be some AI gimmick but a practical device that can autonomously improve the way it cleans your home.
While the Saros Z70 is designed to be as hands-off as possible, you can always step in when you'd like to help guide or customize it. Roborock makes this extremely simple using its enhanced smartphone app, as well as voice commands through Amazon Alexa, Apple Siri, or Google Home. Soon, the device will also be compatible with the Apple Watch, Launcher Widgets, and Roborock's own "Hello, Rocky!" voice commands.
The first-of-its-kind OmniGrip allows the Saros Z70 to clean and organize your home like never before
These innovative AI and software advancements already raise the Saros Z70 to the next level of home cleaning, but its groundbreaking OmniGrip robotic arm truly shows what the future of home robotics could look like. The first-of-its-kind mechanical arm allows the Saros Z70 to not just avoid obstacles on the floor but to also pick them up and move them where you want, decluttering your home as it mops and vacuums. The five-axis arm can extend and retract from the main body of the robot.
Paired with a camera and precision sensors, the OmniGrip allows the Saros Z70 to detect and identify the type of object it comes across as it cleans your home. It will also determine whether or not the object is light enough (300 grams or less) for it to remove. The device will then return to lift the item, clean the area it was obstructing, and carry the item to where it belongs. There are over 100 different types of items the Saros Z70 can identify, such as socks, sandals, or dirty tissue paper, and the robot will transport the items to a designated place based on what they are. For example, it can drop tissues in a trash can or place socks in a laundry pile.
With future software updates, the Saros Z70 will learn to identify more and more types of objects it may find around the house. Using the Roborock app, you can adjust settings for the OmniGrip and decide which objects the robot should ignore and which it should interact with, as well as telling it where different types of items should be placed. The device also comes with a child-lock and safety stop button in the event that you need to quickly stop the arm.
The OmniGrip robotic arm and breakthrough AI are just some of the Saros Z70's impressive features
The Roborock Saroz Z70 can clean more of your home than its competitors because it's the slimmest vacuum on the market. This allows it to reach and clean under lower furniture that other robots can't access. Additionally, the Saros Z70 is equipped with an AdaptiLift Chassis so it can autonomously lift its chassis to navigate over thicker carpets.
As it cleans your home, the Saros Z70 will also employ highly-powerful suction that can lift and remove stubborn debris. Coupled with its dual anti-tangle system, this suction also prevents hair from getting wrapped around brushes. With other cleaners, you usually need to step in and remove tangles yourself before the robot can resume its duties, but the Saros Z70 will handle this autonomously. The device also lifts and spins its mop brushes while moving for a more hygienic cleaning process and to avoid dragging dirt across your floors.
The future of home cleaning is now
Roborock has put years of experience and research into developing AI and sophisticated hardware that allows the Saros Z70 to bring next-level robot cleaning to your home. With its trailblazing OmniGrip robotic arm and autonomous, hands-off design, you'll have more time than ever to live your life rather than waste it performing tedious chores. While it may not be the robot butler or maid that science fiction has teased for decades, the Saros Z70 is a big leap closer to that reality and a practical way to bring artificial intelligence into our homes for a more convenient and cleaner lifestyle.
