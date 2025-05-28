11 Classic Car Features That We Miss In Modern Vehicles

Cars have changed quite a bit even in the last ten years, making features like rear view cameras and touch screen displays commonplace. Enjoy them while you can, though, because if history is any indicator, they'll soon be replaced by the next big thing.

The design of cars and the features they offer have changed consistently over time, in response to evolving roadways and drivers' changing behavior. Relatively smooth interstate highways allowed drivers to travel more quickly over long distances. Eventually, the separation of city centers and suburban living spaces meant people were spending more and more time in their cars. While cars were becoming ubiquitous they were also becoming more comfortable.

Over the last few decades, car manufacturers have invented a wide range of amenities to make your commute as comfortable as possible. Some of them attempted to anticipate or fill a need which didn't really exist or has since come and gone. Not all of these automotive features were good ideas, but they were inventive, they were emblematic of the time, and they made driving fun. For better or for worse, these are the bygone car features we miss the most.

