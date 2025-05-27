Jeff Bezos Originally Wanted Amazon To Be Called Something Totally Different

If you use the word "Amazon" in conversation, most will assume — generally correctly — that you're talking about the e-commerce juggernaut. Neither the mighty lady warriors of Greek mythology nor the awe-inspiring river and rainforest get the attention they deserve in popular culture anymore. It's little wonder that it has become as lexicon-dominatingly well known as it has. With a revenue of $638 billion in 2024, the company is an undeniable powerhouse, with Amazon owning some companies you may not have known about. What is surprising, though, is that the company wasn't originally supposed to be called Amazon at all. Jeff Bezos had a completely different idea for its name. Several of them, in fact.

Bezos has made absolutely no secret of the fact that he, like so many around the world, is an enormous fan of the "Star Trek" universe. USA Today quotes him as telling The Washington Post in an interview that he and his fourth grade friends "would fight over who got to be Captain Kirk or Mr. Spock, and somebody played the computer too ... We made little cardboard phasers and tricorders." That little boy would grow into a man who wanted to name the company MakeItSo.com, three words so commonly spoken in the dulcet tones of Patrick Stewart as Captain Jean Luc Picard. Even outside of the "Star Trek" context, this would have been a fitting slogan for a company now famous for being able to deliver you just about anything, but there were still more potential names that Bezos tried out before settling on Amazon.

