Is A Honda Clarity Worth Buying Today? Here's What Owners Have To Say

Let's start with what stands out most: the range. Depending on the model, the Clarity can go up to 48 miles on pure electric power before switching to hybrid mode, which bumps total range up to around 340 miles. The flexibility is something owners like D.W. on Edmunds have boasted about, stating that they've managed to stretch that 7-gallon tank for over 5,000 miles by driving mostly electric.

Advertisement

Then there's the low cost of ownership. One owner with 63,000 miles under their belt pointed out on the r/Clarity subreddit that compared to the Tesla Model Y and Model S they've owned, the Clarity was cheaper to run and more reliable over time. The driving dynamics also earn high praise. The same owner compared it favorably to the Civic Si and Accord Hybrid, which they drove before, saying the Clarity had the same steering and responsiveness.

The way the Clarity uses its powertrain also stands out. Rather than a traditional CVT, the Clarity's hybrid system uses the gas engine to power a generator, which then drives the wheels via the electric motor. It only engages direct drive at highway speeds. It's unconventional, but smooth. Redditor GotenRocko noted it might sound like "angry bees" at full throttle, but there's no actual loss in performance when that happens. That's not to say that the car is perfect. Some users report frustrating lane keep assist and collision alerts, lack of blind spot monitoring, and an infotainment system missing a volume knob. But overall, they are overwhelmingly positive.

Advertisement