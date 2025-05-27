Is A Honda Clarity Worth Buying Today? Here's What Owners Have To Say
Though the hydrogen and hybrid Clarity models were officially discontinued in August 2021, the lineup remains one of Honda's most ambitious stabs at alternative fuel innovation. Launched originally in 2008 as the FCX Clarity, and later reborn in plug-in hybrid, electric, and hydrogen fuel cell variants, the Clarity was always ahead of its time. Sadly, being ahead doesn't always pay off in a world where hydrogen refueling stations are still few and far between.
Still, the Clarity managed to carve out a niche for itself, particularly in California, where hydrogen stations are more plentiful. These days, you'll find used models primarily on platforms like Carvana, TrueCar, and Edmunds, typically priced between $15,000 and $25,000, depending on mileage and trim. CarGurus notes that the average used Honda Clarity Hybrid Plug-In sells for $19,052, which is a pretty compelling deal for what it offers. We combed through real-world reviews from Clarity owners across Reddit, forums, and car sites, and let's just say that just about everyone is a happy customer, with little to no complaints. As for what they have to say, let's take a look.
Should you buy the Honda Clarity?
Let's start with what stands out most: the range. Depending on the model, the Clarity can go up to 48 miles on pure electric power before switching to hybrid mode, which bumps total range up to around 340 miles. The flexibility is something owners like D.W. on Edmunds have boasted about, stating that they've managed to stretch that 7-gallon tank for over 5,000 miles by driving mostly electric.
Then there's the low cost of ownership. One owner with 63,000 miles under their belt pointed out on the r/Clarity subreddit that compared to the Tesla Model Y and Model S they've owned, the Clarity was cheaper to run and more reliable over time. The driving dynamics also earn high praise. The same owner compared it favorably to the Civic Si and Accord Hybrid, which they drove before, saying the Clarity had the same steering and responsiveness.
The way the Clarity uses its powertrain also stands out. Rather than a traditional CVT, the Clarity's hybrid system uses the gas engine to power a generator, which then drives the wheels via the electric motor. It only engages direct drive at highway speeds. It's unconventional, but smooth. Redditor GotenRocko noted it might sound like "angry bees" at full throttle, but there's no actual loss in performance when that happens. That's not to say that the car is perfect. Some users report frustrating lane keep assist and collision alerts, lack of blind spot monitoring, and an infotainment system missing a volume knob. But overall, they are overwhelmingly positive.
What features does the Honda Clarity have to make it worth considering?
Despite its discontinued status, the Clarity still holds up against modern hybrids in terms of tech and comfort. The Base model comes well-equipped with an 8-inch touchscreen infotainment system supporting Apple CarPlay and Android Auto, heated front seats, and the comprehensive Honda Sensing suite of safety features, including Lane Keeping Assist and Adaptive Cruise Control.
Stepping up to the Touring trim adds a touch of luxury and convenience. It includes perforated leather-trimmed seats, an 8-way power-adjustable driver's seat with memory function, and a 4-way power-adjustable front passenger seat. Additionally, the trim features a leather-wrapped steering wheel and enhanced driver information interface, providing turn-by-turn directions directly in the instrument cluster.
Both trims benefit from the Clarity's advanced plug-in hybrid powertrain. The vehicle's regenerative braking system, adjustable via steering wheel-mounted paddles, also allows drivers to optimize energy recovery based on driving conditions. All said, with Honda shifting focus to new hydrogen-powered CR-Vs and battery EVs, the Clarity may never return. But that just makes today's used deals even more compelling for savvy buyers.