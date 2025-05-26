The Revolutionary Naval Innovations That Helped The Phoenicians Conquer The Ancient Mediterranean

When you think of famous BCE-era civilizations, some that immediately spring to mind are probably the Ancient Greeks, Ancient Egyptians, and other such societies that flourished around the Mediterranean Sea. However, there was one particular civilization that, while not as overtly well-known as some others, still had an incredibly vital impact on global societal development, well up into the modern day: the Phoenicians, also known as the Canaanites.

The Phoenicians' major claim to fame was their incredible maritime prowess. As far back as 3,000 BCE, the Phoenicians' seafaring skills and innovations gave them the ability to explore and trade far beyond the confines of their home, reaching out and touching other burgeoning societies across the Mediterranean. Their influence was so pronounced, that the primary records historians rely on to study them today were actually penned largely by Ancient Greek and Assyrian scholars. The Phoenicians' naval innovations were varied and fascinating, though if there were just two we could highlight, it would be their invention of the first true keels and their use of revolutionary navigational techniques.

