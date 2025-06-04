What Are The Buttons On F1 Steering Wheels For?

Formula One is a sport riding on the bleeding-edge of automotive technology, with ongoing innovations across the entire developmental spectrum. These include advanced engines for improved power and fuel efficiency, aerodynamics allowing for more than five G's of turning force, and specialized safety devices like the bar in front of the driver, also known as the Halo.

These factors all contribute towards making Formula One the fastest form of circuit racing in the world. But no matter how much technology these vehicles incorporate, a driver must be able to control both the car and its many functions in a split-second. Enter the multi-function steering wheel, a deceptively complicated gadget used to control everything from brake balance to the radio, and steering the car, naturally.

Unlike the classic round wheels of yesteryear, modern Formula One steering wheels look insanely complicated and cluttered at first glance, featuring over a dozen buttons, a prominent screen, and several paddles. But, each of these elements perform an essential function of the car, and are prominently labeled and ergonomically laid out so a driver can actuate them through muscle memory with just their thumbs when racing at speed.

The buttons themselves perform various functions, as denoted by each one's label, including but not limited to: Pit lane speed, DRS, radio controls, neutral gear, drink, race start, and a notification mark for telemetry data. Not all buttons get used in the same way, either. For instance, some teams use the Accept/Cancel buttons as basic yes/no signals. Let's dive in and further explore the nerve center of a Formula One car.