Why Did Ford Sell Volvo? (And Who Else Has Owned The Company?)

Volvo, the Swedish car company, has been popular with family car buyers looking for a safe and efficient vehicle. The Volvo Group's origins can be traced back to 1927, when Assar Gabrielsson and Gustaf Larsson set out to create more reliable transportation that could withstand the extreme climate of Sweden. They were successful in their endeavors and quickly expanded during World War II, producing cars, buses, and trucks. By 1978, sales from Volvo Cars made up over 50% of the Volvo Group's total sales and was turned into a subsidiary.

Volvo Cars has built its reputation on its obsession with safety features. This trend continued even when the Ford Motor Company owned the Swedish brand from 1999 to 2010. Unfortunately, the 2008 financial crisis hit many major brands pretty hard, and Ford was no exception. The American automaker shifted its focus to its core brand during these tough times, prompting it to discontinue Mercury and sell Jaguar and Land Rover. Volvo Cars also struggled, unable to meet its targets, leading Ford to put the Swedish brand up for sale in 2008.

Let's take a look at the history of Volvo Cars, why it was bought by Ford, why it eventually decided to sell it, and who else has owned the Swedish automaker since then.

