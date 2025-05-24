These Are The Most Reliable Toyota FJ Cruiser Years

The Toyota FJ Cruiser's reliability at the very beginning was not all that great, but Toyota was able to quickly turn things around in that department. It took just two years before the SUV reached what would be the least complained-about model year, based on NHTSA data. For context, the 2007 model had 586 complaints made against it, while the following year's model dropped to 121. Then there is the 2009 Toyota FJ Cruiser. This SUV only has six driver complaints on the NHTSA website. That is astoundingly low for any vehicle, but especially impressive considering where it had been just two years prior.

Because there are so few complaints, it is difficult to tell if there is any pattern to the issues that prospective buyers need to be aware of. There were a couple of instances of premature rusting, but that was the only issue that resulted in multiple reports. CarComplaints seems to corroborate this, with the only submission for the 2009 model highlighting the same rust problem. So, while that is something to look out for on the particular example you're considering, it doesn't seem to be a widespread issue.

It should be noted that 12 recalls were issued for the vehicle. That is quite a high number, so it is important to find used models that have complied with these recalls, which have ranged from improper labeling of tire pressure to poor wiring for the seat heaters. If these recalls have been handled, there seems to be little to worry about with the 2009 FJ Cruiser.

