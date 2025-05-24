How Often Do Semi-Truck Engines Need Their Oil Changed?

Keeping up with oil changes is one of the simplest yet most crucial ways to extend your truck's life. Diesel engines, especially in hard-working semi-trucks, deal with massive loads and long hauls, so oil that's clean and in good condition isn't optional, it's essential. While your average consumer vehicle typically needs an oil change every 5,000 miles or so, commercial trucks have a different schedule. Semi-trucks typically have oil change intervals that stretch to around 25,000 miles. Some can potentially go as long as 50,000 miles or more with synthetic oil (as opposed to semi-synthetic) and regular oil analysis. That said, semis rack up those miles much faster than the average car, meaning their service intervals come around sooner.

For diesel semi-trucks, a more conservative baseline recommendation is to change the oil every 5,000 to 7,500 miles, especially if the vehicles are used for normal highway driving. However, trucks that perform heavy towing might need oil changes more frequently. Some vehicles that sit idle more and log fewer miles could need it as often as every 3,000 miles. The general rule is that the harder the engine strains, the faster the oil degrades. That said, some newer engines, like Cummins diesel models, offer more flexibility, with suggested oil change intervals ranging from 15,000 to 20,000 miles for newer models.

While mileage is a decent guide, conditions, fuel quality, and even temperature play a big role. Such complex factors mean that even two identical vehicles may experience vastly different oil life.

