Semi Synthetic Vs Synthetic Motor Oil: What's The Difference?

As any car owner will tell you, routine maintenance on any automobile can be extensive and, depending on where you go, expensive. Road-ready tires, new filters, fresh coolant, and more need to be added to cars and trucks alike on a consistent basis to keep them running at their best. That can add up in the cost department — especially if your mechanic is overcharging you. To curb some of these egregious costs, it's not a bad idea to do what you can from home if you're able, with one of the easier car maintenance tasks to do on your own being oil changes.

Oil changes aren't too hard, with them basically boiling down to draining your car of old oil and refilling it with fresh oil, as well as replacing the oil filter. Before buying any bottles and certainly before pulling any oil plugs, it's important to do your research to avoid mistakes you could stumble into during the oil change process. First and foremost, you should know what kind of oil you have to get for your vehicle. Not only should you consult your car's oil cap or manufacturer manual to determine what grade oil is needed, but you should also determine which type of oil is best for you: conventional, synthetic, or semi-synthetic.

As the name suggests, conventional oil is pretty standard, tried and true crude oil that has been refined and mixed with additives to support your car's internal mechanics. Meanwhile, things get a tad more complicated when looking at synthetic and semisynthetic blends.

