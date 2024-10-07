Semi Synthetic Vs Synthetic Motor Oil: What's The Difference?
As any car owner will tell you, routine maintenance on any automobile can be extensive and, depending on where you go, expensive. Road-ready tires, new filters, fresh coolant, and more need to be added to cars and trucks alike on a consistent basis to keep them running at their best. That can add up in the cost department — especially if your mechanic is overcharging you. To curb some of these egregious costs, it's not a bad idea to do what you can from home if you're able, with one of the easier car maintenance tasks to do on your own being oil changes.
Oil changes aren't too hard, with them basically boiling down to draining your car of old oil and refilling it with fresh oil, as well as replacing the oil filter. Before buying any bottles and certainly before pulling any oil plugs, it's important to do your research to avoid mistakes you could stumble into during the oil change process. First and foremost, you should know what kind of oil you have to get for your vehicle. Not only should you consult your car's oil cap or manufacturer manual to determine what grade oil is needed, but you should also determine which type of oil is best for you: conventional, synthetic, or semi-synthetic.
As the name suggests, conventional oil is pretty standard, tried and true crude oil that has been refined and mixed with additives to support your car's internal mechanics. Meanwhile, things get a tad more complicated when looking at synthetic and semisynthetic blends.
Synthetic and semi synthetic oil are similar, but not quite the same
Though it's called synthetic, this variety of oil is from a crude oil base. The difference between synthetic and conventional oil lies predominantly in the level of refinement they go through. Synthetic oil goes through a considerably more extensive refining process, amounting to more consistently sized molecules that deliver a stronger and longer-lasting level of protection. It, too, is full of additives that deliver better performance for a longer duration, with oil changes typically needed between 10,000 and 15,000 miles. Of course, this comes at a comparatively higher price point.
Meanwhile, semi-synthetic is good on your engine while also being much easier on your wallet than its synthetic counterpart. It brings a mix of both synthetic and conventional oil, along with additional additives and detergents. While it is cheaper than synthetic oil, generally, it doesn't surpass it performance-wise. As strong as it is, it degrades notably faster, requiring changing at around 5,000 to 7,500-mile intervals. At the very least, it's the superior option to conventional in terms of engine health and longevity.
As far as car repairs and maintenance tasks go, oil changes are pretty quick and easy as long as you have knowledge on your side. With the difference between fully and semi-synthetic motor oil now in mind, you're now one crucial step closer to taking care of this vehicle health-improving task all on your own.