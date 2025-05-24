Can Your Truck's Tonneau Cover Go Through A Car Wash?

The best possible approach for cleaning a truck with a tonneau cover is a hand wash, but unfortunately, not everyone has the time to carefully clean their trucks by hand. That's the whole reason quick, automatic car washes exist. Tonneau cover manufacturers understand this, and have offered some advisories and concessions.

Worksport's FAQ says that it's okay to take your truck through a car wash with its cover out so long as the wash doesn't employ wax or chemical treatments. Tyger Auto offers a more specific suggestion, stating that the best possible approach would be a wash that employs neither the aforementioned chemicals nor large roller brushes. In other words, if you're taking your truck and cover through a wash, you should request a touchless wash. So long as you specify you don't want wax, a touchless wash won't hit your truck with heavy brushes, just water and soap. If you're still unsure, you can inquire with the car wash's operators about what kind of soap they use to determine if it's safe for your cover.

Don't forget, you always have the option of rolling up or removing your tonneau cover to protect it from the washing process. Of course, depending on your tonneau cover's size and structure, you might not be able to do that on your own, so you might want to take care of that before you visit the wash, just so you're not holding up the line.