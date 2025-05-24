Can You Clean And Reuse An Oil Filter?

When it comes to auto care, your car requires a lot of routine maintenance to stay in prime condition. Those tasks include things like fluid top-offs and replacements, belt changes, as well as wheel alignment and tire rotation services. Of those routine maintenance jobs, engine oil replacements are among the most critical and frequent tasks you must perform. Depending on your car type, you should change your engine oil every 3,000 to 7,500 miles. However, changing the oil doesn't just involve draining the old fluid out and replacing it with clean oil. You also need to replace your engine oil filter each time you change the oil.

The filter's job is to help keep the oil clean and prevent clogs and engine damage by filtering debris and pollutants out of the oil before it travels to the engine. Standard oil filters usually use a synthetic fiber or paper filter material. These devices are single-use items, meaning you cannot clean and reuse them, and you should never perform an oil change without replacing the filter.

But what about reusable oil filters? Well, there are a handful of manufacturers that make reusable engine oil filters. These devices are designed to be cleaned and reused multiple times, and, instead of paper or fiber filters, they rely on metal mesh and magnets to prevent debris from reaching the engine. However, reusable oil filters also come with a couple of downsides, and they may not be as practical as you think. Here's what you need to know about reusable engine oil filters and why you may not want to use one in your car.

