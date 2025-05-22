What's The Best Way To Lock A Milwaukee Packout?

We may receive a commission on purchases made from links.

Tool theft is, unfortunately, a real problem that both individual workers and jobsite employees put up with. The fact of the matter is that the contents of any given toolbox can be very valuable, and even the toolbox itself could be worth stealing if it's a unique model like a Milwaukee Packout. As with anything else, the best baseline measure to prevent theft is a secure locking mechanism.

All of Milwaukee's Packout toolboxes, including the Rolling Toolbox, 4 Drawer Tool Box, Cabinet, and more, have small circular notches in or near their lids/drawers. The point of these notches is to insert some manner of external locking device, such as a padlock or cable lock. Locking your Packout toolboxes with these kinds of devices is a good place to start, though, according to Milwaukee users on platforms like Reddit and YouTube, it might not always be enough. With a little extra cleverness and ingenuity, you can create a more secure locking setup for your Packout to ensure it can't be taken, opened, or otherwise have its contents pilfered.