Do AWD Cars Wear Out Tires Faster?

Vehicles with all-wheel drive (AWD) have particular upsides and downsides. The advantages include relentless all-weather traction and surefooted handling over wet, snowy, or slippery pavements. Due to their four-wheel traction and grip, AWD vehicles are more off-road capable than front-wheel drive (FWD) cars, making them more suitable for exploring the beach or forging rugged trails. However, AWD has a few disadvantages, including higher pricing, so-so fuel economy, and increased maintenance costs; particularly tire rotations and replacements.

Regarding tire wear, the front tires of a FWD and AWD vehicle will typically wear out faster than the rear tires. The reason is that the front tires must steer and scratch the surface more often to change directions and handle most braking forces. In addition, AWD vehicles can wear out tires quickly since the drivetrain sends power to all four wheels. Unlike a front-wheel drive car that can live with new tires in the front and worn-out rubber in the back, AWD cars with mismatching tire brands, tread depths, and sizes will cause unnecessary wear on the drivetrain.

For instance, some automakers recommend rotating the tires every 7,500 miles and replacing all four tires simultaneously, making sure they're all the same brand, tread, load index, and size. They add that mixing tires of different brands, types, and sizes will not only damage the all-wheel drivetrain but also affect the stability, handling, and braking of the car. However, your most significant concern with AWD is the need for more frequent tire rotations and replacing all four tires if needed, regardless if only one tire is damaged or displays signs of irregular wear.

