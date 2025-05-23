You Can Turn Your Android Phone Into A Thermal Camera With This USB Gadget

We may receive a commission on purchases made from links.

Your Android smartphone can already do the job of devices like a watch, camera, flashlight, GPS device, and more. However, that's just the start. You can connect all kinds of useful USB gadgets to your Android phone, from external monitors to smart glasses, and unlock even more use cases. One such handy USB-C gadget is the FLIR ONE Pro, which can convert your Android phone into a functional thermal camera.

Unlike regular smartphone cameras, thermal cameras capture infrared light, something the human eye can't see. This lets you see various levels of infrared radiation emitted by different objects. There are plenty of practical uses for a thermal camera. For instance, you can use one to check if an electrical device or cable is overheating. Similarly, it can help you identify any issues in your home's HVAC system like air leaks, poor insulation, or uneven heating and cooling. A thermal camera can also detect people, pets, and other objects in a pitch-black environment.

You can pick up the FLIR ONE Pro on Amazon for around $340. Note that this model is designed specifically for Android devices, like Samsung Galaxy phones, Google Pixels, and others. There's also an iPhone version, though it's a bit pricier at around $540. If you want a budget-friendly option, you can get the FLIR One Gen 3 for around $200.

