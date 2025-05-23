You Can Turn Your Android Phone Into A Thermal Camera With This USB Gadget
We may receive a commission on purchases made from links.
Your Android smartphone can already do the job of devices like a watch, camera, flashlight, GPS device, and more. However, that's just the start. You can connect all kinds of useful USB gadgets to your Android phone, from external monitors to smart glasses, and unlock even more use cases. One such handy USB-C gadget is the FLIR ONE Pro, which can convert your Android phone into a functional thermal camera.
Unlike regular smartphone cameras, thermal cameras capture infrared light, something the human eye can't see. This lets you see various levels of infrared radiation emitted by different objects. There are plenty of practical uses for a thermal camera. For instance, you can use one to check if an electrical device or cable is overheating. Similarly, it can help you identify any issues in your home's HVAC system like air leaks, poor insulation, or uneven heating and cooling. A thermal camera can also detect people, pets, and other objects in a pitch-black environment.
You can pick up the FLIR ONE Pro on Amazon for around $340. Note that this model is designed specifically for Android devices, like Samsung Galaxy phones, Google Pixels, and others. There's also an iPhone version, though it's a bit pricier at around $540. If you want a budget-friendly option, you can get the FLIR One Gen 3 for around $200.
Using your phone as a thermal camera
Devices like FLIR One Pro are fairly straightforward to use. Once you have it, you first need to charge it for around an hour using a USB-C cable. When the indicator light turns solid, it means the device is fully charged. Once that's done, download and install the FLIR ONE app from the Google Play Store on your phone. Finally, simply plug the FLIR ONE Pro into your phone's USB port to start using your Android as a thermal camera.
The FLIR ONE app has an interface similar to a typical smartphone camera app, so you shouldn't have any problems getting started. You can capture photos, record videos, and switch between various modes as necessary. It can capture images and videos at 1440x1080 resolution, while the thermal sensor captures at 80x60. The app then combines data from both sensors to produce a high-resolution image. The device only weighs 39 grams, so you won't feel any noticeable bulk while using it. Also, FLIR claims it's built to withstand daily knocks and bumps, and can even survive accidental drops from up to 1.5 meters.
Of course, you shouldn't expect this or similar thermal camera attachments to match the accuracy or image quality of handheld thermal cameras used by HVAC technicians and building inspectors. That said, attachments like FLIR ONE Pro are great for hobbyists and DIY enthusiasts.