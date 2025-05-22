Why Did Airlines Discontinue Using Rear-Engine Jets? (But Private Jets Haven't)

When you think of a commercial jet taking off, where would it make the most sense to put the jet engines? You might think of something like a rocket ship, and place the engines near the back to generate the greatest amount of forward thrust for the entire vehicle. That makes sense, and in fact, the majority of commercial jets actually did use this framework for a long time. Starting in the 1970s, though, this design was gradually phased out in favor of the under-wing engine mounts we see more commonly today.

Advertisement

The primary reason for this, among others, is a change in the precise type of jet engine that commercial airliners primarily used. Specifically, it was from turbojet to turbofan engines, the latter of which can't be safely mounted on a plane's rear. All that said, rear-engine jets haven't completely disappeared from the runways of the world, they've just become the primary territory of privately-owned aircraft. If you haven't seen a jet with rear-mounted engines in a long time, it might just be because you don't know anyone who owns a private jet.