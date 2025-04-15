Why Do Most Private Jets Have Engines At The Back?

If you've flown on a commercial airline, chances are the engines were under the wings. But step in front of most private jets, and you'll notice a big difference. Instead of being slung under the wings, the engines are often mounted on the rear fuselage, close to the tail.

It's a layout you'll find across a wide range of business jets, from entry-level light jets like the Embraer Phenom 100EX, to long-range executive aircraft like the Dassault Falcon 8X. This isn't a stylistic choice or a throwback to older designs. It's practical.

Private jets aren't just smaller versions of airliners. They serve a different purpose and fly into different kinds of airports. There's also the question of design. Smaller jets have different aerodynamic needs than bigger commercial aircraft, like being lighter and the ability to cruise at higher altitudes. The engine placement takes these needs into account. No design decision in the aerospace industry is taken without careful thought and consideration. Here's how the engine layout supports the way private jets are designed and operated.

