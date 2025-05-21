What Gives Cummins Engines Their Unique Sound?

Cummins engines have earned a bit of a cult following over the decades — and for good reason. In the U.S., they're the iron workhorses found in everything from pickup trucks to massive semis, and they're known for their impressive durability, brute strength, and, yes, their unmistakable sound.

The company's roots stretch all the way back to 1919, when Clessie Cummins founded the brand in Indiana with a vision. That vision was to make robust diesel engines that could handle heavy loads without breaking a sweat. Fast forward to today, and Cummins Inc. builds engines not just in America — in plants like Jamestown, Rocky Mount, and Columbus — but also across the globe, including locations in the U.K. and India. Cummins even makes train engines!

Engines like the 5.9-liter 12-valve and the 6.7-liter 24-valve have earned a loyal following thanks to their reliability and raw, unfiltered power. With all that power also comes a low, aggressive growl that's unique. But what exactly is it that creates such a signature sound? Let's dive in.

