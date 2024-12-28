Diesel Or Gasoline Engine: Which Is Better For Driving During The Winter?

Cold weather affects fuel efficiency differently for diesel and gasoline vehicles, with both experiencing performance changes. For gasoline engines, fuel efficiency drops by about 10% when the temperature reaches 5 degrees Celsius. As noted by the U.S. Department of Energy, gasoline-powered cars see a 12 to 22% drop in fuel efficiency during the winter compared to the summer. This is largely because gasoline engines take a longer time to warm up in cold weather conditions. When we discussed the ideal winter engine warm-up time, we recommended leaving the engine to run for 60 seconds. The longer the engine runs below its ideal temperature, the more likely it is to burn fuel inefficiently, especially on short trips.

Diesel engines, while more efficient than gasoline engines, will also see a drop in fuel efficiency due to cold temperatures. As mentioned, fuels can gel when temperatures fall, especially around minus 5 degrees Celsius, causing a decrease in fuel flow. Because of this cloud point phenomenon, there are so many winterized diesel fuels or additives, such as the 7 In 1 Anti-Gel Diesel Fuel Additive, that are designed to resist gelling in cold temperatures. But, while untreated diesel begins to gel at minus 5 degrees Celsius, winterized diesel can resist gelling from minus 15 to minus 20 degrees Celsius.

Even with these adaptations, diesel engines still suffer a performance hit when it comes to fuel efficiency. Diesel engines are known for producing more torque, which helps them perform a little bit better in snowy or icy conditions. However, they also have to work harder in cold weather to maintain the optimal operating levels, which can lead to a slightly higher fuel consumption.

