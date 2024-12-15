What Size Is The Stock Turbo On A 6.7 Cummins?

Turbocharging transforms engine performance and the technology was first used in trucks in the late 1930s. However, it wasn't until the '80s, when emissions regulations were increasingly at the forefront, that turbochargers started becoming more prominent in pickups. In 1989, the first RAM with a Cummins engine under the hood was launched, and it featured a turbocharger which enabled 400-pound feet of torque. Today, you might notice fewer naturally aspirated diesel engines and there are some good reasons why.

Fast forward to 2007, and the mighty 6.7-liter Cummins becomes available and is still the most potent choice for the RAM heavy-duty trucks today. The 6.7-liter Cummins turbo diesel inline-six engine can generate 850-pound feet of torque and pull an impressive 22,660-pounds. Holset, which was acquired several decades ago by Cummins, makes the turbochargers in the RAM engines. The 6.7-liter uses the Holset HE300 series which features a compressor size of 60mm.

A turbocharger consists of a shaft with a compressor and turbine wheel. Turbocharger sizes are often represented as a measurement in millimeters from the very tip of the blade on one side to the tip of the blade on the opposite. You might see a set of numbers such as 60/66, which simply includes the measurement of the compressor blades followed by the turbine blade size, both in millimeters.

