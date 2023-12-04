How To Check If Your Engine Can Handle A Turbo

There's a fair bit of science behind how engine turbochargers do what they do (air pressure, compression, fuel burn efficiency, etc.), but basically it will improve an engine's power by around 30 to 40 percent. It's a fairly common addition for people who want to get more out of their car's performance without having to replace the engine itself.

Some modern vehicles already include a turbocharger, making the installation of your own somewhat redundant (unless you want to try replacing the turbocharger with one you believe offers even more of a boost), but plenty still leave the factory without. If it doesn't have one — you can check by flipping through the owner's manual, looking up your model online, or popping the hood and seeing if something that kind of looks like a snail attached to it — then you should be good to add one on your own. Just make sure you know what you're looking for first.

Another thing to consider is the cost of installing a turbocharger, and not just the price of the hardware itself, which could be in the hundreds or even thousands of dollars, or the price of labor if you want a professional to do it for you. A turbocharged engine will likely require more regular maintenance, and depending on the setup you might have to switch to premium (i.e. more expensive) gas. Additionally, it may increase your insurance costs, or result in denied claims if you don't let your provider know about it.