How The World's Oldest Light Bulb Has Stayed Lit For Over 100 Years

To look at the Centennial Bulb, you might not think there was anything so special about it. There it dangles, from the ceiling of a fire station at 4550 East Avenue in California's Livermore. A bare bulb, no elaborate lampshade or anything. Humble as it may look, though, this light bulb is very famous indeed. It was fitted in a fire station in 1901, created by the Shelby Electric Company. Though it has changed position over its long life, it has remained functional. Guinness World Records deems it the world's longest burning light bulb, though it notes that the bulb hasn't technically been lit the entire time since its installment: It has been temporarily offline, such as when it was moved to a different building. Regardless of this, its long working life is confounding, and there is no singular, definitive reason why a product of a time long before the advent of smart bulbs and smart switches has endured as long as it has.

It's become quite the tourist attraction, with its 'official' website offering a guest book for visitors to sign as well as the Bulbcam live feed that interested parties can use to check in on it. It appears that the materials it was made from contribute to its resilience, with creator Adolphe Chaillet using glass that was blown by hand and a very dense filament, which may have both helped its glass shell to remain intact and its light to continue to illuminate. Another primary contributing factor is that its light now burns at a meager four watts, which means that it produces very little light but, as a result, burns very little power. As such, it has lasted much longer than the lifespan of some smart light bulbs.

