Is The Yugo Car Coming Back? Here's What We Know (And What It Could Look Like)

Few cars evoke a sense of truly barebones motoring like a Yugo. Sometimes cited as the worst car in history and the most hated car ever sold in the United States, the fundamental philosophy of the Yugo is to provide a set of wheels as cheaply as possible, often to the exclusion of basic creature comforts. For context, the original Yugo debuted on the U.S. market for $3,990 with a $389 destination charge. Adjusted for inflation, this equals about $13,000 USD in 2025 including fees — that's roughly 25% cheaper than the current cheapest car in America, the Nissan Versa. The original Yugo lasted a mere eight model years stateside, being discontinued in 1992 largely as a result of the Yugoslavian Civil War, though its legacy continued as a laughingstock of automotive culture.

It surprised everyone, then, when Yugo announced its return in February 2025, utilizing a similar template to its ancestor. This was confirmed by a report to Autopian, which states that Professor Dr. Aleksandar Bjelić acquired the rights to the Yugo name and began early design work on a modernization of the Cold War classic. This new car, penned by Serbian designer Darko Marčeta, appears as a two-door hatchback emulating the original Yugo's design characteristics — namely, a boxy appearance and compact stance. Over the past several months, sketches turned into reality, and now we have a proper scale model to analyze. Let's discuss the Yugo and its quirky history, and what we're likely to see in the future when the prototype debuts.

