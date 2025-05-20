Ryobi Foam Blaster: How Much Does One Cost & Is It Any Good? Here's What The Reviews Say
We may receive a commission on purchases made from links.
Ryobi is best known for its power tools, but the possibilities for these tools don't end with the attachments that come in the box. The company also makes a wide variety of accessories that can help to expand the versatility of these tools and, in some instances, give them entirely new functionalities. This is evident across the company's entire catalog, but few of Ryobi's tools have as many useful accessories as its pressure washers.
The Ryobi Foam Blaster is just such a product. This accessory is designed to easily attach to any ¼-inch quick-connect spray wand like those found on Ryobi's pressure washers, has an on/off foam control lever, and is designed specifically for use with Ryobi's own RY31D55 Foamer Detergent, so it may not work with the kinds of soap you would used in a regular Ryobi pressure washer. According to the product's description, the foamer is "Best used for washing concentrate [and] removes dirt, grease, oil, grime, road film and stains caused by algae, mold, and mildew. This product is formulated for use on vinyl, wood, brick, stucco, concrete, cement, asphalt, fiberglass, tile, stone, aggregate, metal, plastics, and vehicles."
But there are a few things that prospective buyers might want to know before running out to your local Home Depot to buy one. You may first want to learn how much this attachment costs, and it may also be worth taking a look at what reviewers have had to say about it.
How much does the Ryobi Foam Blaster cost?
One of the first things that you'll want to know about the Ryobi Foam Blaster is how much the accessory costs and where you'll be able to buy it. Fortunately, there are a few different places where you can get your hands on one. It's no secret that the Ryobi brand has long shared an affiliation with Home Depot, so you probably won't be surprised to learn that you can pick up one of the Foam Blaster accessories at the orange-themed big box store. Those who would rather get one online have a couple of additional options as well. Both Amazon and Ryobi's own digital storefronts also sell the Foam Blaster. What's more, the price is uniform across all three marketplaces. You can pick one up at any of these locations for just $38.47.
That price tag includes the cost of the attachment itself and a 4-oz sample of the RY31D55 Ryobi Foamer Detergent. You might be able to find a few cheaper versions of this attachment from smaller, third-party brands on Amazon, but most of the comparable models made by other big-name brands, such as Armor All, Chemical Guys, and even Harbor Freight, are all going to be in that same ~$35-50 range. In fact, the Ryobi model actually skews toward the lower end of the pricing scheme.
What do reviewers think of the Ryobi Foam Blaster?
The Ryobi Foam Blaster has a 4.0 out of 5 on Ryobi's website, and an identical 4.0 out of 5 on the Home Depot page with over 1,100 reviews. Only 67% of reviewers stated that they would recommend the product. Customers on both pages stated that the attachment was easy to use and an effective addition to their cleaning kit, though some noted that the foam was inconsistent in its thickness and worried that the plastic components in the attachment might not stand the test of time. The Foam Blaster has a slightly higher 4.4 out of 5 on Amazon, aggregated from 47 reviews. Most claimed that it functions as advertised, though some cited instances of clogging and sputtering.
"This is definitely not a replacement for a conventional foam cannon," said YouTuber Auto Fanatic in his review. He explained that it functions best when used as a high-powered pre-rinse, since it struggles to produce foam evenly at lower pressures. "This does not work well between 1,000-1,200 PSI. As soon as I cranked it back up from 1,500-1,800, it started working again. [...] It was spitting and sputtering like crazy at the lower PSI." This might explain why some users struggled to get the attachment to produce foam while others had no issues. You may need a higher PSI pressure washer for it to function well.