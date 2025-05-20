Ryobi Foam Blaster: How Much Does One Cost & Is It Any Good? Here's What The Reviews Say

We may receive a commission on purchases made from links.

Ryobi is best known for its power tools, but the possibilities for these tools don't end with the attachments that come in the box. The company also makes a wide variety of accessories that can help to expand the versatility of these tools and, in some instances, give them entirely new functionalities. This is evident across the company's entire catalog, but few of Ryobi's tools have as many useful accessories as its pressure washers.

The Ryobi Foam Blaster is just such a product. This accessory is designed to easily attach to any ¼-inch quick-connect spray wand like those found on Ryobi's pressure washers, has an on/off foam control lever, and is designed specifically for use with Ryobi's own RY31D55 Foamer Detergent, so it may not work with the kinds of soap you would used in a regular Ryobi pressure washer. According to the product's description, the foamer is "Best used for washing concentrate [and] removes dirt, grease, oil, grime, road film and stains caused by algae, mold, and mildew. This product is formulated for use on vinyl, wood, brick, stucco, concrete, cement, asphalt, fiberglass, tile, stone, aggregate, metal, plastics, and vehicles."

But there are a few things that prospective buyers might want to know before running out to your local Home Depot to buy one. You may first want to learn how much this attachment costs, and it may also be worth taking a look at what reviewers have had to say about it.