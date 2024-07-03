What Kind Of Soap Should You Use In A Ryobi Pressure Washer?
If you want the best outdoor cleaning results, investing in a worthwhile pressure washer goes a long way. Much like the many other exceptional tools under the Japanese manufacturer's belt, Ryobi pressure washers are long-lasting, powerful tools that can be applied to a variety of situations. From electric and gas-powered to cold water and brushless, there is bound to be a pressure washer from Ryobi that suits your needs.
Of course, there's no reason to buy such a capable machine if you're not willing to take care of it the right way. Handling your Ryobi pressure washer with care not only ensures its functionality for the task at hand, but will also help keep it up and running for the road ahead. While these machines are relatively easy to maintain, there are still some details you'll need to take into consideration. One aspect many don't think when it comes to caring for their Ryobi pressure washer is the kind of soap you use.
You might be surprised to learn that there are only certain kinds of soaps and detergents that are compatible with these powerful pressure washers. Using the wrong one can create some major problems down the line, defeating the purpose of investing in such a potentially long-lasting power tool in the first place. Here's what to know about the types of soaps that are — and aren't — appropriate to use with a Ryobi pressure washer.
What kinds of soaps to use (and not to use) in your Ryobi pressure washer
When it comes to finding a particular detergent for your Ryobi pressure washer, you'll want to ensure it is made specifically for Ryobi products. Most commercially sold units employ downstream chemical injectors to do their job, meaning that any soaps or chemicals are added to the water after the pump. Unlike upstream injectors, which adds detergents before the pump, downstream injectors work effectively at lower pressure settings and are especially long-lasting. Unless you convert yours to an upstream injector, you'll need a detergent made to work with downstream injectors. Again, the simplest way to do this is by getting Ryobi brand detergents and foams.
There are various products that should not be placed in your Ryobi pressure washer. Regular detergents, soaps, bleaches, alkalines, acids, or solvents should be avoided at all costs, as well as industrial grade solutions. If you're running low on pressure washer detergent or are on a tight budget, it may not seem like a bad idea to use one of these as substitutes. However, most average household solutions do a poor job at cleaning surfaces in the way to the same extent that pressure washer detergent will, with some soaps also leaving behind undesirable residue.
What's worse is that these materials can also bring harm to the pressure washer itself. Due to being made with improper ingredients, you risk the gaskets losing their flexibility or jamming the tubing with sudsy foam and soaps. There's also a likely chance that your warranty will no longer be valid if the problem at hand stems from using inappropriate cleansers such as these.