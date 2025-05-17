Anti-Icing Vs. De-Icing Commercial Jets: What's The Difference?

Pilots already have enough on their plate during any given flight, so it would be ideal if they didn't have to put up with errant ice weighing them down on top of all that. This is why one of the two primary ice removal frameworks for commercial jets is anti-icing. As the name implies, the purpose of an anti-icing system is to prevent ice from forming on the plane in the first place. It's a proactive measure that's typically activated before a plane flies into projected low-temperature conditions like a cold front or ice storm.

There are a few different ways an anti-icing system can go about its work. The first and most obvious is a heating element. A thermal anti-icing system utilizes heat generated either by the plane's own jet engines or a dedicated electronic system, which is then circulated to critical external surfaces. A little heat in the right place will prevent those spots from getting cold enough for ice to form. A similar offshoot of this is an electrical resistance system, which utilizes electric heating elements embedded right into critical spots like engine intakes. This particular framework gives pilots a greater degree of control over where the heat goes.

Besides heating elements, jets can also have chemical-based anti-icing systems, which utilize sprays of formulated antifreeze similar to the spray you might use to defrost your car's windshield. This will lower ambient freezing points, preventing water particles from hardening into ice, as well as create slick surfaces that ice can't cling to. These chemicals are typically circulated through small holes on the leading edges of the wings. The little tear-like droplets that fall out during this process gave rise to this system's nickname, the "weeping wings."

