This Public Scandal Has To Be The Worst In Nissan's History

The 2020s have thus far proven to be a horrific decade for Nissan. With income rapidly declining, discontinuation of the GT-R halo car, and about 20,000 layoffs as of May 2025, the Japanese automaker hasn't seen a break in a while — but at least it's a better situation than the Carlos Ghosn scandal, an ongoing tale of financial misappropriation, breach of trust, and a daring escape inside a musical instrument box.

The scandal revolves around a combination of various financial fraud accusations levied against one Carlos Ghosn (pronounced 'Gohn'), former head of Nissan, Renault, and Mitsubishi. The accusations claim the disgraced CEO supposedly underreported vast sums of his own salary and organized a complex financial scheme between his personal account, Nissan, and the Middle East. He was arrested on multiple occasions beginning on November 19, 2018, and reportedly faced interrogations for over a hundred days without being allowed a lawyer. Ghosn subsequently posted a 1-billion yen (~8.9 million USD) bail and was placed under house-arrest, where he was constantly monitored via camera feeds outside his home.

With the help of two men posing as musicians, Ghosn finally fled the country to his ethnically-native Lebanon in late-December 2019, stashing himself inside a large box used for musical equipment. Lebanon lacks any extradition treaty with Japan, so he remains an international fugitive. His escape has since borne various labels such as "Mission: Impossible," "Audacious," and more. News stories ballooned around the remarkable case, followed with various Internet memes cycling around his escape, nicknamed the "Carlos Ghosn Challenge." Here's more about the man, the accusations, and his downfall.