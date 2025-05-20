Yes, Some Toyota SUVs Are Made In America - Here's Which Models Are Assembled In The US

The Toyota Grand Highlander was first launched in 2023 ahead of the 2024 model year as a midsize SUV with a roomier third row than the standard Highlander. It offers a substantial 33.5 inches of third row legroom, compared to just 28 inches for the regular Highlander. Third row passengers also get slightly more headroom at 37.2 inches versus 36.1 for the Highlander.

Cargo space is notably more generous in the Grand Highlander, too. With all seats in use, you get 20.6 cubic feet of room, which increases to 57.9 cubic feet if you fold down the third row. That can further extend to an impressively massive 97.5 cubic feet if you fold away the third and second rows. The Highlander, for its part, provides 16 cubic feet with all seats in place, 48.4 cu ft with the rearmost seats down, and a maximum of 84.3 cu ft when the third and second rows are folded.

There's plenty the Grand Highlander and Highlander have in common, however. These include the TNGA-K platform, their base powertrains, and the fact that they are both built at the 4.5 million sq ft Toyota Motor Manufacturing Indiana plant alongside the Toyota Sienna and Lexus TX. In terms of cost, the Grand Highlander is the more expensive of the two, with the base trim costing from $40,860, while the entry-level Highlander model begins at $39,820.

