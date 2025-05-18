This Is The Most Expensive Yamaha Bike You Can Buy Today

While the YZF-R1M may not look drastically different from the less expensive R1 model, it features a number of enhancements to boost performance. For one thing, the entire body is crafted from carbon fiber. This material is not only lightweight, but it's also strong, helping to provide structural advantages over aluminum.

Advertisement

Another addition to the R1M that increases the price tag is the included GPS system in the onboard Communications Control Unit. Essentially, this technology allows you to log lap times and map out your course while on the track. Data is automatically gathered by the GPS and then can be viewed on a smartphone app. For those who are serious about improving and tweaking their bikes' settings for faster times, this feature is critical. If you've ever wondered, here is what GPS stands for and how it works.

Yamaha's top-of-the-line superbike caters to the very experienced rider, who is either an enthusiast or races in track events. With nearly 200 horsepower, the R1M is incredibly powerful, and certainly only for those not faint of heart. One reviewer quipped that the acceleration was so fierce, they struggled to hold on. With a stiff, track-based suspension, and forward leaning riding angle, this superbike isn't designed for long distance travel. In fact, we recently put together a list of the most comfortable motorcycles you can buy according to owners, and unsurprisingly, none were sport bikes.

Advertisement