What Do The Colored Dots Mean In Outlook Email?

Don't let the rise of instant messaging platforms like WhatsApp and iMessage distract you from the fact that over 4.3 billion users have registered email accounts as of 2023 — that's more than half of the world's population. Communicating via email is simply what's expected in most formal scenarios, be it for work or school. It's also an ideal way of keeping in touch with someone without disclosing your socials.

Advertisement

Gmail is widely regarded as the go-to email client for several reasons — ease of use being one of them. Given how most internet users probably have a Google account already, it's a no-brainer to use the associated email service that comes with it free of cost. However, Microsoft's Outlook is a big contender and a default option for many, especially for those who have work or school accounts associated with a Microsoft ID.

The email client is available on the web and even as an app you can download on Windows, Android, and iOS. There's a couple of handy hidden Microsoft Outlook features worth familiarizing yourself with, but understanding the purpose of the colored dots next to your contacts is going to help tremendously with the Outlook experience. These colored dots are actually status indicators that interpret the availability of a contact you have on Outlook.

Advertisement