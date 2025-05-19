Why Do Auto Brands Camouflage Unreleased Cars?

In the jungle, animals protect themselves from predators with camouflage, and the highly competitive world of automobile manufacturing is not so different. A camouflaged test car in the wild is an intriguing sight, with exotic, brightly colored patterns, or variegated black-and-white lines and shapes. If you're a fan of the latest in automotive design, you will no doubt have seen some of the extraordinary measures auto brands will take to keep their latest prototypes under wraps.

But are these highly stylized guises all about secrecy and protection, or are they merely attention-seeking marketing stunts? There is no reason why it can't be both. If online chatter and picture sharing amongst Instagrammers and influencers can build anticipation and interest around a new model, ad executives will seize that chance to create an online buzz around their brand.

An auto brand's marketing campaign may offer a glimpse of their prototype in action through a teaser campaign, or even a very public drive-by along the French Riviera, as Rolls Royce did in 2023. Brand executives used a beguiling cloud of text on the vinyl wrap of its camouflaged Spectre test car, with the words highlighting the brand's history and the mystique surrounding the possible existence of an all-electric Rolls. Also, when a prestige brand like BMW hands our motoring reviewer a prototype clad in a stylish, vinyl wrap couture, you can be sure that they know that we know it is all part of a marketing game.

