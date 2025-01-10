New Ford Mustang RTR Promises Drift Car Magic On An EcoBoost Budget

Taking place from January 10-January 20, the 2025 Detroit Auto Show will feature over 20 attractions, shows, reveals, and events for car enthusiasts. More than 30 major car brands are expected to showcase their latest vehicles and technologies and, naturally, Ford is among them. The Detroit-based company is premiering its new Mustang RTR ("Ready to Rock") variant, a high-performance version of the Mustang EcoBoost developed in partnership with RTR Vehicles. Described as "the most exciting enthusiast focused turbocharged Mustang ever," the new Mustang RTR shares performance parts with the Mustang Dark Horse, and leverages RTR's Formula Drift championship experience.

This is only the second time in Mustang's history that Ford has worked with an outside partner to develop a performance model offered directly from the factory. The Mustang R-Spec was the first in the Australian market, which was produced in partnership with Herrod Performance for the 2020 model year.

"From Mustang GTD to Mustang Dark Horse to the new Mustang RTR, there's a high-performance pony for every Mustang fan and customer. The RTR team has so much passion and experience on and off the track that we've partnered to develop the most exciting, enthusiast focused EcoBoost Mustang ever," Jim Baumbick, Vice President of Ford Product Development, said in a statement.