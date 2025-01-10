New Ford Mustang RTR Promises Drift Car Magic On An EcoBoost Budget
Taking place from January 10-January 20, the 2025 Detroit Auto Show will feature over 20 attractions, shows, reveals, and events for car enthusiasts. More than 30 major car brands are expected to showcase their latest vehicles and technologies and, naturally, Ford is among them. The Detroit-based company is premiering its new Mustang RTR ("Ready to Rock") variant, a high-performance version of the Mustang EcoBoost developed in partnership with RTR Vehicles. Described as "the most exciting enthusiast focused turbocharged Mustang ever," the new Mustang RTR shares performance parts with the Mustang Dark Horse, and leverages RTR's Formula Drift championship experience.
This is only the second time in Mustang's history that Ford has worked with an outside partner to develop a performance model offered directly from the factory. The Mustang R-Spec was the first in the Australian market, which was produced in partnership with Herrod Performance for the 2020 model year.
"From Mustang GTD to Mustang Dark Horse to the new Mustang RTR, there's a high-performance pony for every Mustang fan and customer. The RTR team has so much passion and experience on and off the track that we've partnered to develop the most exciting, enthusiast focused EcoBoost Mustang ever," Jim Baumbick, Vice President of Ford Product Development, said in a statement.
What we know about the new Ford Mustang RTR
Ford's new Mustang RTR is still in development, and as of now, it's unclear when it will hit U.S. roads. However, the company has already revealed some rather intriguing details that are bound to impress car enthusiasts interested in the high-performance horse.
With a one-off body wrap inspired by naval camouflage, the new Mustang RTR features RTR's signature styling, including Hyper Lime Brembo brake calipers and a pedestal spoiler. It appears that the vehicle will have a 10-speed automatic transmission and feature the Mustang EcoBoost's familiar drivetrain, including a 2.3-liter turbo-4 engine capable of producing 315 horsepower. Any major changes or upgrades beyond that have not been revealed at this time.
According to RTR President and Founder Vaughn Gittin Jr., this is "the most exciting turbocharged Mustang ever."
"This Mustang RTR is pure accessible fun, with many enhancements, including Mustang Dark Horse components, Mustang EcoBoost's near-perfect weight distribution, and RTR's signature styling, it's ready for drifting, drag racing, back-road cruising, or ripping around an autocross track. The new Mustang RTR is truly Ready to Rock," Gittin Jr said.
How much will the new Mustang RTR cost?
The cost of the new Mustang RTR has not been revealed, but statements from Gittin Jr. and Ford's press release — which was released ahead of the 2025 Detroit Motor show — indicate that it will be reasonably priced.
Plus, the company did say that the vehicle "opens up the performance aperture to more customers, especially first-time track enthusiasts." To put this in context, the stock standard 2025 Mustang EcoBoost starts at $33,515 — which is significantly more affordable than the Mustang GT, which has a base price of $42,860.
Mustang Brand Manager Joe Bellino briefly touched on Ford's future plans as well, suggesting that they will continue to focus on making high-performance vehicles more accessible and affordable. "If it involves driving fast or having fun, Ford is giving Mustang customers the tools to do it. From Drift Brake to Line Lock to Mustang Unleashed and the new features coming to Mustang RTR, Ford won't stop innovating with Mustang," Bellino said.