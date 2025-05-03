Will A New Toyota GRMN Supra Ever Happen? Here's What We Know
It's now been over five years since the car community first caught wind of a rumored 500-horsepower manual GRMN Supra coming in 2025 or 2026. Despite more and more rumors coming out about this highly anticipated special-edition Supra, Toyota has still not confirmed the existence of the GRMN Supra. With an all-electric Supra looming on the horizon after the fifth generation's send-off, Supra fans still hope that the GRMN is in the works.
Gazoo Racing is Toyota's performance-focused line of cars, including the GR Supra, GR Yaris, and GR Corolla. However, some GR models have the acronym "GRMN," which stands for "Gazoo Racing tuned by the Meister of Nürburgring." These are Toyota's most race-focused cars, built for the track but still street legal. With multiple sources reporting a camouflaged Supra doing laps at the Nürburgring, the rumors are now stronger than ever that Toyota is still developing the Toyota GRMN Supra.
What we know about the Toyota GRMN Supra
A prototype of the rumored GRMN Supra was caught at the Nürburgring back in 2024, giving car enthusiasts a better idea of what this heavily anticipated vehicle could look like — and what's under the hood. Toyota has not confirmed any of the features of the disguised prototype, but there are still some exciting changes spotted across its body. While it looks very close to the fifth-generation GR Supra, the GRMN has a large back wing, a more prominent front apron, and wider side blades. Perhaps even more interesting is the supposed GRMN Supra's reduced ride height, which may indicate a stiffer chassis.
Original rumors pointed to the GRMN Supra having the same 500-horsepower inline-six engine from the BMW M3 that was coming out around that time. A few years later, it was looking more likely that the GRMN would share the same engine as the BMW M2, which had 453 horsepower and was able to reach 60 mph in 3.9 seconds. Either way, both of these engines have been available with manual transmissions, which means the GRMN could also have one as well. This would make it one of the few remaining new cars offering a manual transmission – that is, if Toyota officially announces the GRMN. For now, the GRMN Supra is nothing more than a prototype, albeit a promising one.