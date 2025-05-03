Will A New Toyota GRMN Supra Ever Happen? Here's What We Know

A prototype of the rumored GRMN Supra was caught at the Nürburgring back in 2024, giving car enthusiasts a better idea of what this heavily anticipated vehicle could look like — and what's under the hood. Toyota has not confirmed any of the features of the disguised prototype, but there are still some exciting changes spotted across its body. While it looks very close to the fifth-generation GR Supra, the GRMN has a large back wing, a more prominent front apron, and wider side blades. Perhaps even more interesting is the supposed GRMN Supra's reduced ride height, which may indicate a stiffer chassis.

Advertisement

Original rumors pointed to the GRMN Supra having the same 500-horsepower inline-six engine from the BMW M3 that was coming out around that time. A few years later, it was looking more likely that the GRMN would share the same engine as the BMW M2, which had 453 horsepower and was able to reach 60 mph in 3.9 seconds. Either way, both of these engines have been available with manual transmissions, which means the GRMN could also have one as well. This would make it one of the few remaining new cars offering a manual transmission – that is, if Toyota officially announces the GRMN. For now, the GRMN Supra is nothing more than a prototype, albeit a promising one.