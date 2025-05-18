Why First-Time Buyers Should Only Buy Cars From 2005 Or Newer, According To Jay Leno

For a newcomer to any activity, whether it's driving, investing, gardening, or anything else, there's one key way to learn: Extracting pearls of wisdom from veterans of that sphere. If you're lucky, they'll have a big platform from which they've frequently offered them. For new drivers, Jay Leno is just such a person, and potentially quite the resource.

On his popular Jay Leno's Garage series, he's showcased everything from a Doble E-20 from 1925 to the mighty McLaren W1, in all its 1,258 horsepower glory. He's not all about unique, extreme vehicles, though. If you're pondering your very first car purchase, which certainly isn't a decision to take lightly, he's got some advice for you on that score. Speaking to CNBC Make It in January 2018, Leno advised those buying a first car for eager young drivers, "don't get them an antique car. Get them something from 2005 forward, because at least they'll have airbags and seatbelts and all that kind of stuff."

As we age, we almost inevitably find ourselves reflecting that they don't make such-and-such like they used to, and in the world of car safety features, that's probably for the best. Leno advises that beginner drivers stick with models from – at the time of writing – the last twenty years, and it's plain to see why. Safety measures have become more stringent in the last two decades, and benefiting from this while also enjoying generally lower prices from an early 2000s or so model is certainly a boon too. There are some fantastic used cars that might be ideal choices for new drivers.

